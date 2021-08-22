Israel strikes Gaza after violent protests along border

Israel’s military bombed Palestinian militant weapons sites in the Gaza Strip early on Sunday in response to a violent demonstration at the perimeter fence in which an Israeli police officer critically injured, the army said.

Clashes erupted on Saturday after hundreds of Palestinians took part in a demonstration organised by Gaza’s Hamas rulers to draw attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the territory.

The demonstration grew violent after dozens of people approached the fortified border fence and threw rocks and explosives toward Israeli soldiers from behind a black smoke screen billowing from burning tyres.

A protester pulls a blazing tyre near the fence on the Gaza Strip border with Israel (Adel Hana/AP)

The army said in a statement that, in response to the violent demonstrations, fighter planes hit “four weapons and storage manufacturing sites” belonging to Gaza’s Hamas rulers, and that the military deployed additional troops to the region near the border with the Palestinian enclave.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the air strikes.

Israel and Hamas are bitter enemies that have fought four wars and countless skirmishes since the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza in a 2007 coup, a year after winning a Palestinian election.

Protesters wave their national flags during a protest near the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel (Adel Hana/AP)

Hamas has acknowledged the deaths of 80 militants.