Afghan woman gives birth on US military flight

World NewsPublished:

The US’s Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began experiencing complications on the C-17 plane on Saturday.

Afghan woman gives birth on US military flight

An Afghan woman has given birth on board a US Air Force C-17 plane flying from the Middle East to Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the US military said.

The base is being used as a transit post for people being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The US military’s Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began experiencing complications during the flight on Saturday.

It said: “The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilise and save the mother’s life.”

On arrival at Ramstein, US medical personnel boarded the plane and delivered the baby in the aircraft’s cargo bay.

“The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition,” the military said.

World News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News