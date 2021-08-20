Person rescued from tracks in New York seconds before train arrives

A person has been rescued from subway tracks in New York City moments before a train arrived at the station.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) reported that a “sick strap hanger” (subway passenger) had taken ill and fallen in the Bronx, New York.

In a clip posted to the NYPD’s Twitter account, two people, an officer and a “good Samaritan” at the station, can be seen jumping down onto the tracks to lift the person to safety.

“When a sick strap hanger lost consciousness and fell on the subway tracks in the Bronx, NYPD Transit officers didn’t hesitate for a moment to put his safety ahead of their own,” the NYPD wrote.

A woman can be heard shouting “hurry up!” before the two pushed the man up from the tracks, with a train rolling into the station shortly after.

Kathleen O’Reilly, NYPD chief of transit, wrote on Twitter: “That’s officers Lopez, Peguero, Sugrim and Caban-Bailon from District 12 working as a team to flag the train and get the man to safety.