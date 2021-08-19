Joe Biden says he will get coronavirus booster vaccination

President Joe Biden said he and his wife will get a Covid-19 booster jab, following their first two doses in December.

The president told ABC’s Good Morning America that it was “past time” for him to get a booster.

US health officials announced recommendations that Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine get a booster jab eight months after their second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, free, and highly effective – but even highly effective vaccines experience a reduction in protection over time. Today the CDC is announcing new planning for booster shots to protect people and families and stay ahead of the curve on COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/8y7SU5MpHz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 18, 2021

US health officials say it is “very clear” the vaccines’ protection against infections wanes over time.

They announced plans to dispense Covid-19 booster jabs to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant.