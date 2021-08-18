Pope Francis says getting coronavirus vaccine is ‘act of love’

The pontiff’s intervention comes amid vaccine hesitancy by some believers.

Pope Francis is adding his voice to a campaign to overcome vaccine scepticism, issuing a public service announcement insisting that vaccines are safe, effective and an “act of love”.

The video message released on Wednesday is aimed at a global audience but directed particularly at the Americas.

It features six cardinals and archbishops from North, Central and South America as well as the Argentinian-born pope.

In his comments, Francis said: “Being vaccinated with vaccines authorised by the competent authorities is an act of love.

“And contributing to ensure the majority of people are vaccinated is an act of love.”

He added: “Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable.”

Francis had emphasised at the start of the pandemic the need to ensure equal access to the vaccine, especially for the poor.

Tourists using a “green pass”, indicating vaccine use, checked by keepers at the entrance of the Vatican Museums (Riccardo De Luca/AP)
The Vatican has declared that it is morally acceptable for Catholics to receive Covid-19 vaccines, including those based on research that used cells derived from aborted foetuses.

