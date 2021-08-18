Country star Garth Brooks ends stadium tour due to rising Covid cases

US country star Garth Brooks has cancelled his remaining stadium tour dates in five cities due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Brooks had said weeks ago that he would be reassessing the tour in light of the surge in cases.

Tickets will be refunded for shows scheduled in Cincinnati; Charlotte, North Carolina; Baltimore; Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Nashville, Tennessee.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us,” Brooks said in a statement on Wednesday. “Now, watching this new wave, I realise we are still in the fight and I must do my part.”

Brooks, one of the biggest-selling entertainers in music, restarted touring in July and regularly performs in front of 60,000-70,000 people. Many of his shows sell out well in advance.