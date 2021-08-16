Hundreds flee homes as Israeli firefighters tackle blazes near Jerusalem

Israeli firefighters battled wildfires near Jerusalem for a second day after the blaze forced hundreds of residents from their homes.

Israel Fire and Rescue service said in a statement that 45 firefighting teams accompanied by eight planes were working to contain five fires in the forested hills west of the city.

Israeli media reported that around 6.5 square miles of forest had already burned.

The fires are casting a shadow over Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

The fire sent a plume of thick black smoke over Jerusalem.

The Environmental Protection Ministry warned area residents of very high air pollution and advised against prolonged outdoor activity.