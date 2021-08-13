Taliban takes key Afghan provincial capital in relentless push

The insurgents have taken more than a dozen provincial capitals in recent days as the US prepares to withdraw its last troops from the country.

Taliban forces have captured Lashkar Gah, the capital of the southern province of Helmand, Afghan officials have said.

The loss of Helmand’s provincial capital comes after years of toil and blood spilled by US, UK and allied Nato forces.

Estimates suggest those countries lost some 800 troops over the decades-long war there.

The Taliban flag
A Taliban flag flies at a square in the city of Ghazni, Afghanistan (AP)

The insurgents have taken more than a dozen provincial capitals in recent days and now control more than two-thirds of the country, just weeks before the US plans to withdraw its last troops.

