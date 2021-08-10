Etihad announces losses due to falling passenger numbers during pandemic

Abu Dhabi’s national carrier Etihad reported core operating losses of 400 million US dollars for the first half of the year, driven by a 68% drop in passenger revenue as highly contagious variants of coronavirus course across the globe.

The figure, although half of the 800 million US dollars in losses reported amid the devastation of the pandemic in the first half of 2020, reflects the continued uncertain outlook for international travel.

Over the last six months, the airline carried one million passengers who on average filled 24.9% of plane seats, down from 3.5 million passengers and 71% of seats filled in the first half of 2020.

An Etihad Airbus A340 plane lands at Heathrow Airport in Middlesex (Steve Parsons/PA)

But the carrier, which competes with nearby Dubai’s Emirates and Qatar Airways, stressed it is ready to reap the benefits of a rebound after slashing year-on-year operational costs by 27% to 1.4 billion US dollars.