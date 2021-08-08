Hundreds in Warsaw protest political repression in Belarus

Hundreds of people, among them many Belarusians living in exile in Poland, marched in Warsaw on Sunday to protest political repression in neighbouring Belarus — a demonstration held on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Belarus presidential election that they consider rigged.

Many carried the Belarusian opposition’s red-and-white flag and chanted “Long live Belarus!”

The protest focused on the August 9, 2020 presidential election in Belarus in which president Alexander Lukashenko was awarded a sixth term in a vote that the opposition and many in the West view as fraudulent.

People denounce the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Warsaw, Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

More than 35,000 people were arrested and thousands were beaten and jailed.

The protesters began in central Warsaw and marched past the US and Russian embassies, aiming for the Belarusian embassy in a southern Warsaw district.

“We have the opportunity (to demonstrate), therefore this responsibility rests on us, we must shout at the whole world, so that the whole world supports us in our pursuit of freedom and democracy,” Mr Aslauski said.

In front of the Russian embassy, speakers accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of being responsible for the repressions in Belarus. One banner showed an image of Mr Lukashenko depicted as a vampire, with blood dripping from his mouth.

Mr Lukashenko has earned the nickname of “Europe’s last dictator” in the West for his relentless repression of dissent since taking the helm in 1994. In one case, the regime this year arrested a dissident journalist after forcing his flight to divert to Belarus.

Hundreds of people, among them many Belarusians living in exile in Poland, marched in Warsaw on Sunday (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Poland, along with Lithuania and Ukraine, has become a key centre of life in exile for Belarusians who have fled their homeland.

Many people in Poland, an ex-communist country now in the European Union that shares a border with Belarus, support the efforts of Belarusians seeking democratic change.