Wildfires endanger villages and fuel site in Russia’s Siberia

A dozen villages in Russia’s vast Siberia region have been endangered by wildfires, prompting authorities to evacuate some residents.

In north-eastern Siberia, 93 active forest fires have burned across 1.1 million hectares of Sakha-Yakutia, officials said, making it the worst affected region of Russia.

A fire engulfed dozens of houses in the village of Byas-Kuel, and all village residents were evacuated, according to the local task force dealing with the emergency.

Fires also burned close to the villages of Kytyl-Dyura, Sinsk and Yedyai, and the local government chief, Andrei Tarasenko, said that a total of 12 settlements are currently under threat.

Firefighters work at the scene of a forest fire in Russia (Ivan Nikiforov/AP)

In the village of Sangar, emergency teams were taking urgent steps to protect a threatened fuel supply facility. Emergency officials prepared to engage a heavy-lift plane to douse the flames.

In recent years, Russia has recorded high temperatures that many scientists regard as a result of climate change. The hot weather coupled with the neglect of fire safety rules has caused a growing number of fires.

Experts also blame the worsening situation with fires on a 2007 decision to disband a federal aviation network tasked to spot and combat fires and turn its assets to regional authorities. The much-criticised move led to the force’s rapid decline.

Smoke from forest fires is seen over a small town (Nikolay Petrov/AP)

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin boarded a helicopter to overfly an area that was affected by wildfires in the Chelyabinsk region in the Ural Mountains. Mr Putin later chaired a meeting with top officials to discuss the situation.