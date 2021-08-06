Hezbollah fires rockets after Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon

The militant Hezbollah group has said it fired a barrage of rockets near Israeli positions close to the Lebanese border in retaliation for Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier.

In a statement, Hezbollah said it hit “open fields” near Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa farms area, with “dozens” of rockets. No casualties were reported.

Israel’s army said it is firing back after at least 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory, most of them intercepted by the defence system known as the Iron Dome.

The rest of the rockets landed in open areas.

Lebanese army soldiers and UN peacekeepers in the disputed area (Mohammed Zaatari/AP)

The attacks mark an escalation in the tensions between Israel’s new government and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The UN peacekeeping force deployed along the border said it has detected rocket launches from Lebanon, and return artillery fire by Israel.

“This is a very serious situation and we urge all parties to cease fire,” the force known as Unifil said.

Sirens blared across the Golan Heights and Upper Galilee near the Lebanon border on Friday morning.

Shebaa Farms is an enclave where the borders of Israel, Lebanon and Syria meet.

Lebanese troops stand next to a crater caused by an Israeli airstrike in Dimashqiya farmlands (Mohammed Zaatari/AP)

Israel’s new eight-party governing coalition is trying to keep peace under a fragile ceasefire that ended an 11-day war with Hamas’s militant rulers in Gaza in May.

Israel has long considered Hezbollah its most serious and immediate military threat.