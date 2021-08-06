Afghan government’s media director shot dead by Taliban

The Taliban has shot dead the director of Afghanistan’s Government Information Media Centre in the latest attack on journalists and human rights activists in recent months.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the groups’ fighters had killed Dawa Khan Menapal, who ran the government’s press operations for the local and foreign media.

In a statement, Mujahid said that Mr Menapal “was killed in a special attack of Mujahideen” and was “punished to his deeds”.

Afghanistan is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.

The war between the Taliban and Afghan government forces has intensified over the past few months as US and Nato troops complete their pullout from the country.

The Taliban are trying to seize provincial capitals after already taking smaller administrative districts.

The killing of Mr Menapal occurred as weekly Friday prayers were being said, Interior Ministry deputy spokesman Said Hamid Rushan said.

On Tuesday, a Taliban bombing attack targeting Afghanistan’s acting defence minister killed at least eight people and wounded 20 in a heavily guarded upmarket neighbourhood of Kabul. The deputy minister was unharmed.