Turkish wildfire contained after reaching coal-fired power station

A wildfire that reached the compound of a coal-fuelled power station in south-west Turkey and forced nearby residents to flee in boats and cars has been contained after raging for around 11 hours.

Strong winds drove the fire toward the Kemerkoy power plant in Mugla province late on Wednesday, prompting evacuations from the nearby seaside resort of Oren.

Navy vessels were deployed to help ferry away residents, while cars formed long queues on roads leading away from the area, Haberturk television reported.

Flames illuminate the night sky and smoke after wildfires reached Kemerkoy Power Plant (AP)

The fires have so far killed eight people and countless animals.

In coastal Mugla province, where tourist hot spot Bodrum is located, fires continue to burn in six areas on Thursday.

People are evacuated by boat (AP)

Precautions were taken before the flames reached the Kemerkoy power plant. The plants’ hydrogen tanks were emptied, and workers were evacuated.

Flammable and explosive substances had also been removed, according to state broadcaster TRT.

A satellite image of the fires (Nasa/AP)

The privately-run plant uses lignite to generate electricity, according to its website.

Television images showed dozens of fire engines and water tankers surrounding the plant’s main building, some dousing water as part of a cooling effort.

The main building did not appear to have been affected.