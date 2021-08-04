Belarus sprinter arrives in Vienna after fleeing Olympic team officials

A plane carrying Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who is seeking refuge from authorities in her home country, has landed in Austria.

Vienna Airport said the direct flight from Tokyo landed on Wednesday at 3.08pm local time.

Tsimanouskaya is expected to travel on to Poland, which has issued her a humanitarian visa.

Her Olympic team officials had ordered her to return to Belarus after she criticised her coaches’ decisions on social media and a stand-off ensured over the weekend at Tokyo’s airport.