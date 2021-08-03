Powerful explosion rocks upscale neighbourhood of Afghan capital

A powerful explosion has rocked an upmarket neighbourhood of the Afghan capital which is home to several senior government officials, including the defence minister.

There were no immediate reports of casualties but several smaller explosions could be heard as well as small arms fire.

Interior Ministry official Mirwais Stanikzai said the explosion happened in the Sherpur neighbourhood, in the secure section of Kabul known as the green zone.

It was the first explosion in the capital in some time.

No one took immediate responsibility but it came as Taliban insurgents have been pressing ahead with an offensive that is putting pressure on provincial capitals in the south and west of the country.