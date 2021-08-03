PepsiCo to sell Tropicana and other juice brands in £2.3bn deal

PepsiCo will sell Tropicana and other juice brands to a private equity firm in exchange for pre-tax proceeds of 3.3 billion dollars (£2.3 billion).

PepsiCo will have a 39% non-controlling stake in a newly formed joint venture with PAI Partners.

Juice sales began to decline significantly in the early 2000s when low-carb diets grew in popularity, and that trend has continued with more families choosing water or other no or low-calorie drinks.

Juice consumption in the US peaked in 2003 at 4.2 billion gallons, but by 2017, that had fallen to 3 billion, wrote Brian Sudano, the managing partner of Beverage Marketing.

The group does not see that trend changing.

PepsiCo chairman and chief executive Ramon Laguarta said in a prepared statement that the deal “will free us to concentrate on our current portfolio of diverse offerings, including growing our portfolio of healthier snacks, zero-calorie beverages, and products like SodaStream”.

PepsCo, based in New York, has the option to sell certain juice businesses in Europe.