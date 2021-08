Fire crews still battling Turkish blazes as some reignite

More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials, as firefighters work to battle blazes that continue in popular seaside destinations.

The minister of forestry and agriculture, Bekir Pakdemirli, tweeted that five fires were continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla, while 107 fires were “under control”.

The fires in Antalya were continuing in two districts. In Mugla, they continued in the tourist destination of Marmaris, as well as other areas.

Police water cannons, usually used to control riots, assisted helicopters and fire trucks in a village of Mugla’s popular district of Bodrum to fight fires.

Wildfires in Antalya, Turkey (AP)

Fires were also encroaching on a village near the town of Manavgat, where helicopters were trying to extinguish blazes.

Panic-struck tourists were evacuated on Saturday from some hotels in Bodrum as a fire rolled down the hill towards the seashore.

Mr Pakdemirli’s list showed fires began in 32 provinces from Wednesday onwards. Six people have died.

A woman tries to stop an advancing wildfire in Turkey (AP)

A heatwave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from Africa, has led to wildfires across the Mediterranean, including in Italy and Greece.