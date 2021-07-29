Nokia profit substantially up on new operating model and 5G sales

Wireless network maker and 5G technology provider Nokia reported substantially improved second-quarter profit on Thursday, citing the help of its new operating model and booming sales of 5G equipment.

The company, based in Espoo, Finland, reported net profit of 539 million euros (£459m) for the April-June period, up 71% from 316 million euros a year earlier.

Sales were up 4% at 5.3 billion euros.

Chief executive Pekka Lundmark, who took over Nokia’s top job a year ago and has drastically changed the business strategy, said the second-quarter results showed the company was on the right track.

“We are already seeing the benefits of our new operating model, which helped us to deliver such a strong financial performance,” Mr Lundmark said.

Our Q2 results demonstrate continued strength in our business. Considering our strong start to 2021, we revise upwards our full year 2021 Outlook. The analyst webcast will begin at 11.30 AM EET. Read the full Q2 and half-year report here: https://t.co/baRF4s6Gyg. $NOK #5G pic.twitter.com/DWNGxe1XkN — Nokia (@nokia) July 29, 2021

The executive has vowed to make Nokia the world leader in 5G – the new generation of broadband technology – even if it means sacrificing short-term profitability.

In 5G technology, Nokia is in a tight race with Nordic competitor Ericsson, China’s Huawei and South Korea’s Samsung, among others.

Mr Lundmark said Nokia has revised its full-year profit outlook upwards and “we now expect comparable operating margin between 10 and 12% for full year 2021, compared to our previous range of 7-10%.”

“We have executed faster than planned on our strategy in the first half, which provides us with a good foundation for the full year,” he said.

Mr Lundmark acknowledged, however, that Nokia faced “headwinds” in markets such as the United States, where the company has lost market share.