Cold snap sparks rare sight of snowmen and snowballs in Brazil

World NewsPublished:

Snow is uncommon in Brazil, even in its southern region during the Southern Hemisphere’s winter.

A fierce cold snap has prompted snowfall in southern Brazil, with snow accumulating on the streets of cities where the wintry phenomenon is rarely seen.

At least 43 cities registered either snow or freezing rain late on Wednesday, according to information from Climatempo, a weather service.

Local television footage showed Brazilians building a snowman in a plaza and having a snowball fight in Bom Jesus, a city in Rio Grande do Sul state.

A man plays with snow at a farm in rural Sao Joaquim, Brazil
A man plays with snow at a farm in rural Sao Joaquim, Brazil (Mycchel Legnaghi/AP)

Brazil’s last blizzard was in 1957, when 1.3 metres (4.3ft) of snow was recorded in a city in Santa Catarina state.

Snow covers the road to Sao Joaquim, Brazil
Snow covers the road to Sao Joaquim (Mycchel Legnaghi/AP)

The Brazilian government’s meteorological institute says low temperatures should endure until the start of August.

There may be frost in Mato Grosso do Sul, Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais and Goias states by Friday.

