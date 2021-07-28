ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, one of the Texas blues rock trio’s famous bearded figures, has died at the age of 72, the band said.

In a Facebook post, guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard said Hill died in his sleep at his home in Houston.

They did not give a cause of death, but a July 21 post on the band’s website said Hill was “on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue”.

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. … Posted by ZZ Top on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Born Joe Michael Hill in Dallas, he teamed up with Gibbons and Beard to form ZZ Top in Houston in 1969.

The band released their first album, titled ZZ Top’s First Album, in 1970.

Three years later they scored breakthrough hit La Grange, which is an ode to the Chicken Ranch, a notorious brothel outside a Texas town by that name.

The band later had chart hits Tush in 1975, Sharp Dressed Man, Legs and Gimme All Your Lovin’ in 1983, and Rough Boy and Sleeping Bag in 1985.

ZZ Top on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Rolling Stones lead guitarist Keith Richards introducing the band to the Hall, saying: “These cats are steeped in the blues, so am I.

“These cats know their blues and they know how to dress it up. When I first saw them, I thought, ‘I hope these guys are not on the run, because that disguise is not going to work’.”