One dead and four missing after explosion at German industrial park

A body has been recovered after an explosion at a German chemical plant, company officials said.
At least 16 people were injured and four remain missing following the accident in the western city of Leverkusen.
“We are deeply concerned about this tragic accident and the death of our employee,” the head of Chempark, Lars Friedrich, said in a written statement.
The city of Leverkusen said that the explosion at the Chempark site, about 13 miles north of Cologne on the Rhine river, occurred in storage tanks for solvents.