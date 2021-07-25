Flights cancelled as Typhoon In-fa hits China’s east coast

Typhoon In-fa hit China’s east coast, south of Shanghai, on Sunday, after flights and trains were cancelled and the public was ordered to stay indoors.

The typhoon made landfall in Zhoushan in Zhejiang province, state TV reported, citing the national weather agency. It forecast 10in-14in (250mm-350mm) of rain.

“People should not willingly go outdoors,” the bureau said.

A passenger pushes his luggage past a blank flights information board at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai (Andy Wong/AP)

Hundreds of flights at Shanghai Pudong and Shanghai Hongqiao Airports were cancelled and more were expected to be cancelled on Monday, state TV reported.

Shanghai closed parks and the riverfront Bund district, a popular tourist area.

The international airport in Hangzhou, south-west of Shanghai, also cancelled flights.

Train services to Ningbo, a port city south of Shanghai, were suspended, according to state TV.

The Zhoushan Bridge that connects islands near Ningbo was closed, as were schools, markets and businesses in Zhejiang province.

A passenger looks at planes parked on the tarmac at Pudong International Airport after all flights were cancelled (Andy Wong/AP)

Meanwhile, in central China, the death toll rose to 58 after record rain hit the city of Zhengzhou on Tuesday, state TV reported.

The rain flooded a Zhengzhou subway tunnel where at least 12 people died, knocked out power to a hospital and other buildings, and left streets filled with mud.