Thousands march in Hungary Pride parade to oppose LGBT law

Thousands of demonstrators have marched in Hungary’s capital to voice their opposition to government measures seen as targeting LGBT people.

Organisers of the annual Budapest Pride march predicted record crowds, and called on participants to express their opposition to recent laws passed by the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban that they say stigmatise sexual minorities.

Budapest Pride spokesperson Jojo Majercsik said this year’s march is not just a celebration and remembrance of the historical struggles of the LGBT movement, but a protest against Mr Orban’s current policies targeting gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

Protesters at Freedom Bridge over the River Danube (AP)

The march came after a controversial law passed by Hungary’s parliament in June prohibited the display of content to minors that depicts homosexuality or gender change.

The measures were attached to a Bill allowing tougher penalties for paedophiles.

Hungary’s government said its policies seek to protect children. But critics of the legislation compare it to Russia’s gay propaganda law of 2013, and say it conflates homosexuality with paedophilia as part of a campaign ploy to mobilise conservative voters ahead of elections next spring.

The legislation was met with fierce opposition by many politicians in the European Union, of which Hungary is a member.

There is rising anger over the policies of Hungary’s right-wing government (AP)

Saturday’s march passed through the centre of Budapest and crossed the Danube River on Liberty Bridge.

The law also requires that only civic organizations approved by the government can provide sexual education in schools, and limits the availability of media content and literature to minors that discusses sexual orientation.

Pride marcher Anasztazia Orosz said that would inhibit young people from accessing important information and validation of their own sexual orientation.

“It was really difficult for me to come out, and the only thing that made it easier was that I found a book of stories on LGBT topics,” Orosz said.

“That’s how I learned that what I’m feeling is something real, that I’m not different.”

New laws are seen as targeting LGBT people (AP)

The poll will ask Hungarians whether children should be introduced to topics of sexual orientation in schools, and whether gender reassignment should be promoted or depicted to children.

Majercsik, the Pride spokesperson, said the questions are “openly transphobic and homophobic”, and part of a “propaganda campaign” by the government to incite resentment against the LGBT community.

“I’ve heard from a lot of LGBT people that are planning to leave the country, and won’t even wait for next year’s elections,” Majercsik said. “There will be many others for whom the results of the elections will determine whether they stay or leave.”

The EU has launched legal proceedings against the Hungarian government over its policies (AP)

Several small counter demonstrations were held across central Budapest.

Terry Reintke, an EU legislator, told marchers that the eyes of Europe were on Budapest.