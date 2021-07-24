New floods hit Belgium amid thunderstorms and heavy rain

New floods have again swamped areas of Belgium and washed away cars as a wave of thunderstorms and heavy rain hit the country on Saturday.

The provinces of Namur and Walloon Brabant south-east of the capital city Brussels were particularly hit.

They had already been badly hit by the devastating floods that left 36 people dead and seven missing in the nation of 11.5 million inhabitants last week.

Flood damage in Vaux-sous-Chevremont, Belgium (AP)

Heavy rainfall caused significant damage in Dinant, where piles of cars were strewn across the town.

Deputy mayor Robert Closset said firefighters were deployed to tackle floods he described as worse than last week.

“I’ve been living here all my life and I’ve never seen this before,” he told The Associated Press, adding that no new victims had been reported.

There have been warnings of fresh flooding in some areas (AP)

The confirmed death toll from last week’s floods in Belgium and neighbouring countries passed 210 this week and the economic cost is expected to run into the billions.

The Walloon government, in charge of the executive power in the French-speaking region, has announced a two billion euro (£1.7 billion) plan for the reconstruction.

Dozens of people died across Europe, with the cost of widespread damage estimated in the billions (AP)