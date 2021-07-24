‘Dating Game Killer’ dies in California prison while awaiting execution

A serial murderer dubbed “The Dating Game Killer” has died at the age of 77 while awaiting execution in California, authorities said.

Rodney James Alcala died of natural causes at a hospital in San Joaquin Valley, California, prison officials said in a statement.

Alcala was sentenced to death in 2010 for five murders in California between 1977 and 1979, including that of a 12-year-old girl, though authorities estimate he may have killed up to 130 people across the country.

He received his nickname after his appearance on US TV show The Dating Game in 1978.

Rodney James Alcala at a court appearance in New York (AP)

He was charged again in 2016 after DNA evidence connected him to the 1977 death of a 28-year-old woman whose remains were found in a remote area of south-west Wyoming.

But a prosecutor said Alcala was too ill to face trial over the killing of the woman, who was six months pregnant when she died.

California’s death row is in San Quentin State Prison near San Francisco, but for years Alcala had been housed more than 200 miles away at a prison in Corcoran where he could receive medical care around the clock.

Prosecutors said Alcala stalked women like prey and took earrings as trophies from some of his victims.

Alcala is thought to have killed many more women (The Orange County Register/AP)

Investigators say the true total of Alcala’s victims may never be known.

Earrings helped put him on death row, though California state governor Gavin Newsom has imposed a moratorium on executions so long as he is in office.

The mother of 12-year-old Robin Samsoe testified at Alcala’s murder trial that a pair of gold ball earrings found in a jewellery pouch in Alcala’s storage locker belonged to her daughter.

But Alcala claimed that the earrings were his and that a video clip from his 1978 appearance on The Dating Game shows him wearing the studs nearly a year before Samsoe died.

He denied the killings and cited inconsistencies in witness’ accounts and descriptions.

Investigators said one victim’s DNA was found on a rose-shaped earring in Alcala’s possession, and his DNA was found in her body.

He had been sentenced to death twice before over Ms Samsoe’s murder, but both convictions were overturned.

Alcala was charged with the killings of the four adult women more than two decades later based on new DNA and other forensic evidence.

After the verdict, authorities released more than 100 photos of young women and girls found in Alcala’s possession in the hope of linking him to other unsolved murders around the country.