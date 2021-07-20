Pedro Castillo defeats Keiko Fujimori in Peru presidential election

World NewsPublished:

The results were released more than a month after the run-off poll took place in the South American nation.

Pedro Castillo defeats Keiko Fujimori in Peru presidential election

Rural teacher-turned-political novice Pedro Castillo became the winner of Peru’s presidential election after the country’s longest electoral count in 40 years.

He defeated right-wing politiician Keiko Fujimori by just 44,000 votes.

Electoral authorities on Monday released the final official results more than a month after the run-off election took place in the South American nation.

Pedro Castillo waves to supporters after election authorities declared him president-elect
Pedro Castillo celebrated after winning Peru’s longest electoral count in 40 years (Guadalupe Prado/AP)

Peru is the world’s second-largest copper producer but its economy has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The poverty level has increased to almost one-third of the population, eliminating the gains of a decade.

