South African president vows to restore order after scores killed in violence

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to restore order after a week of violence set off by the imprisonment of former leader Jacob Zuma.

Speaking in the port city of Durban in hard-hit KwaZulu-Natal province, Zuma’s home area, Mr Ramaphosa said the chaos and violence had been “planned and co-ordinated” but the instigators will be prosecuted.

Standing at the entrance to a looted mall and surrounded by soldiers, he said: “We have identified a good number of them and we will not allow anarchy and mayhem to just unfold in our country.”

Troops in Alexandra Township, north of Johannesburg (AP)

South Africa’s unrest erupted after Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for refusing to comply with a court order to give evidence at a state-backed inquiry investigating allegations of corruption while he was president from 2009 to 2018.

Protests quickly escalated into looting in township areas. In Durban, rioters attacked retail areas and industrial centres where they emptied warehouses and set them alight.

A building burns near Durban (AP)

The army rollout in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to restore order in the coastal province within a few days. An uneasy calm has been secured in Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city and industrial hub.

In a sign of a return to stability, a strategic highway linking Durban and Johannesburg reopened on Friday after being closed for a week, officials announced.

A burnt out vehicle alongside a road near Durban (AP)

The military will patrol the highway but drivers are warned to use the road with care. “It is vitally important to proceed with extreme caution and to stay alert at all times,” said the highway authority.

The military is also working to keep open the N2 highway, which links Cape Town to Durban. The highways are vital transport routes carrying fuel, food and other goods.