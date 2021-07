Europe floods: Search for missing goes on as death toll tops 90

The death toll from devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium rose above 90 on Friday, as the search continued for hundreds of people still unaccounted for.

Authorities in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said 50 people had died there. In neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia, state officials put the death toll at 30, but warned that the figure could rise further.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported at least 12 dead in the country.

Damaged houses are seen at the Ahr river in Insul, western Germany (Michael Probst/AP)

Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden expressed their sorrow over the loss of life during a news conference at the White House late on Thursday.

The long-time German leader, who was on a farewell trip to Washington, said she feared that “the full extent of this tragedy will only be seen in the coming days”.

Cars are submerged in floodwaters after the Meuse River broke its banks during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium (Valentin Bianchi/AP)

Three people were rescued from the Wurm River in Heinsberg county late on Thursday.

The governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Armin Laschet, has called an emergency Cabinet meeting on Friday.

The German army has deployed 900 soldiers to help with the rescue and clear-up efforts.