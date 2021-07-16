Eiffel Tower reopens despite tougher rules in France

The Eiffel Tower has greeted tourists for the first time in nearly nine months, reopening to the public even as France introduces new rules aimed at taming the fast-spreading Delta variant of coronavirus.

The “Iron Lady” of Paris was closed in October as France battled its second surge of the pandemic, and remained shut for renovations even after other French tourist draws reopened last month.

Visitors queue for the Eiffel Tower (Michel Euler/AP)

Starting on Wednesday, all visitors to the Eiffel Tower over the age of 18 will need to show a pass proving they have been fully vaccinated, had a negative virus test or recently recovered from Covid-19.

Masks are required, and the number of daily visitors to the tower will be limited to about half the pre-pandemic level of 25,000.

Visitors enjoy the view of Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

“Bienvenue – Welcome – Wilkommen – Bienvenido” flashed on a screen as families, couples and groups lined up or posed for photos beneath the tower.

“We worked, we worked, we worked (for this day). And when I saw my first visitor, I was very, very happy. Emotion and happiness,” Eiffel Tower director Patrick Branco Ruivo told reporters.

“Before Covid, it was 80% foreigners, 20% French. Last year, it was 80% French, 20% foreigners. And this year, it’s amazing because it’s 50-50. And for us, it’s the time that foreigners are coming back to the Eiffel Tower,” he said.

Visitors take a selfie from the Eiffel Tower (Michel Euler/AP)

Looking over the elegant French capital, Philippe Duval of Bordeaux and his family admired the view.