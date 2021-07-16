Death toll in European floods passes 100 as scramble to find survivors continues

At least 100 people have died in devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium, officials said, as rescue operations and the search for hundreds still unaccounted for continue.

Authorities in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said 50 people had died there, including at least nine residents of an care home for people with disabilities.

In neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia state, officials put the death toll at 43, but warned that the figure could rise further.

The railway station in Kordel (Sebastian Schmitt/dpa/AP)

“We managed to get 50 people out of their houses last night,” said Frank Rock, head of the county administration. “We know of 15 people who still need to be rescued.”

Speaking to German broadcaster n-tv, Mr Rock said authorities had no number yet for how many had died.

“One has to assume that under the circumstances some people didn’t manage to escape,” he said.

Fire engines in Altenahr (Thomas Frey/dpa/AP)

In a provisional tally, the Belgian death toll rose to 12, with five people still missing, local authorities and media reports said.

The flash floods this week followed days of heavy rainfall which turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse across the region.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden expressed their sorrow over the loss of life during a news conference at the White House late on Thursday.

The Bessem district of Erftstadt (David Young/dpa/AP)

Malu Dreyer, the governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state, said the disaster showed the need to speed up efforts to curb global warming.

“We’ve experienced droughts, heavy rain and flooding events several years in a row, including in our state,” she told the Funke media group. “Climate chance isn’t abstract any more. We are experiencing it up close and painfully.”

She accused the Mr Laschet and Ms Merkel’s centre-right Union bloc of hindering efforts to achieve greater greenhouse gas reductions in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy and a major emitter of planet-warming gases.

Debris covers the roads in Schuld (Thomas Frey/dpa/AP)

The German army has deployed 900 soldiers to help with the rescue and clear-up effort.

Across the border in Belgium, most of the drowned were found around Liege, where the rains hit hardest. Skies were largely overcast in eastern Belgium, with hopes rising that the worst of the disaster was over.

Residents use rubber rafts after the Meuse River broke its banks in Liege (Valentin Bianchi/AP)

Caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday night that the government was officially declaring flood-hit regions a disaster area, meaning businesses and residents are eligible for compensation for damage.

King Willem-Alexander visited the region on Thursday night and called the scenes “heart-breaking”.

Meanwhile, sustained rainfall in Switzerland has caused several rivers and lakes to break their banks.