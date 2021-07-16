Canada set to reopen to all vaccinated visitors in September

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into the country as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from all countries by early September.

Mr Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada’s provinces on Thursday and his office released a readout of the call. He noted that if Canada’s current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continued, the border could reopen.

“Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from all countries by early September,” the readout said.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau elbow bumps an employee at a recent factory visit in Calgary (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press/AP)

Mr Trudeau noted Canada continued to lead G20 countries in vaccination rates, with approximately 80% of eligible Canadians vaccinated with their first dose and more than 50% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated. He said case numbers and severe illness continued to decline across the country as vaccination rates continued to increase.

In the early days of the pandemic, the US and Canadian governments closed the more than 5,500-mile border to non-essential traffic. With increasing vaccination rates and dropping infection rates, some were annoyed the two governments had not yet laid out detailed plans to fully reopen the border.

Cars travelling into Canada through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. Traffic is set to flow between the two countries again next month (Paul Sancya/AP)

Pressure has been mounting on Canada to continue to ease the restrictions at the border, which have been in effect since March last year.

Commercial traffic has flowed normally between the two countries since the start of the pandemic. Canadians are able to fly into the US with a negative Covid-19 test.