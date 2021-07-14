Flooding across Germany after night of heavy rainfall

Published:

Several drivers had to be rescued in the western city of Hagen.

Storms have caused widespread flooding across central Germany overnight, with authorities warning that more rain is on the way.

Firefighters in the western city of Hagen said they had to rescue several drivers whose vehicles had become stuck in a flooded underpass.

Dusseldorf
A flooded street in Duesseldorf (dpa/AP)

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Hof county near the eastern border with the Czech Republic issued a disaster alert late on Tuesday as basements filled with water, trees were uprooted and some areas lost power overnight.

A flooded street in Germany
Several drivers had to be rescued in Hagen (dpa/AP)

Meteorologists predicted further “extreme storms” in the western and central parts of Germany through Thursday, with peak rainfall possibly reaching 200 litres per square metre.

