Britney Spears hearing to deal with turmoil from conservatorship case speech

A Los Angeles judge and several other people with legal powers over pop star Britney Spears will convene for a hearing to deal with the aftermath of her dramatic speech condemning the conservatorship that has controlled her life for 13 years.

Spears’ remarks led to the resignation of her court-appointed lawyer, the withdrawal of an estate-management company that was supposed to oversee her finances, and accusations between her father and a professional conservator over who is to blame for the legal circumstances Spears said are “abusive” and must end.

The star is not expected to speak again at the afternoon hearing, in which all the parties are expected to take part remotely, but she may weigh in as she seeks to hire a lawyer of her choice.

At the June 23 hearing, her first public statement in court on the matter, Spears said she was being forced to take medication and use an intrauterine device for birth control. She added that she was not allowed to marry her boyfriend, and said she wanted control of her own money.

“I just want my life back,” Spears said.

A Britney Spears supporter waves a “Free Britney” flag outside a court hearing (AP)

James Spears said in a legal filing that the court needs to investigate the allegations and Ms Montgomery’s role, pointing out that his daughter’s personal life has been beyond his control since he resigned as conservator of her person in 2019, a role he held for 11 years.

He opposed Ms Montgomery’s request for money to hire security because of recent death threats, saying he has been subjected to similar threats for years.

Ms Montgomery denied that Britney Spears was prevented from marrying or forced to use birth control. She lashed back at James Spears, saying that the singer has expressed no desire to oust her as she has with her father.

The court-appointed conservator said she is committed to staying on in the job and is putting a care plan in place to help end the conservatorship – something she said James Spears has expressed no desire to do.

James and Britney Spears (AP)

“Instead, Mr Spears has decided it is time to start the finger-pointing and media attacks … The mud-slinging by Mr Spears and his new ‘It wasn’t me!’ strategy – after being her sole or co-conservator for more than 13 years – leaves Ms Montgomery no other choice but to defend herself.”

Despite nearly two years on the job, Ms Montgomery’s status is still technically temporary. She appeared to be on track for permanent appointment before recent events.

Britney Spears will still be represented at Wednesday’s hearing by her longtime court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, who filed documents last week saying he had resigned, effective as soon as the singer appointed a new attorney, which was an aim she spoke of at the hearing in June.