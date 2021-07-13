Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 95

The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble.

Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remained unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside.

No-one has been found alive since the first hours after the building fell.