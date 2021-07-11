Miami-Dade mayor says 90 deaths confirmed in Florida building collapse

Authorities are making progress in identifying the victims of the deadly building collapse in Florida last month.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has said that 90 deaths have now been confirmed. Among them are 71 bodies that have been identified and their next of kin have been notified.

Some 31 people remain listed as missing in the rubble of the 12-story building.

Ms Levine Cava also said that the unrelenting search amid the rubble has resulted in the recovery of more than 6,350 tonnes of concrete and debris.

During a brief ceremony on Saturday evening, Ms Levine Cava thanked the battalion for their “unrelenting dedication” and presented them with an honorary “key to the county.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chief Alan Cominsky made the team as honorary members of his department.

Members of the task forces that have been searching the site 24 hours a day since the June 24 collapse lined both sides of the street, shaking hands and bidding farewell to the Israeli team.

A member of the Israeli search and rescue team, left, salutes in front of the rubble that once was Champlain Towers South during a prayer ceremony (Jose A Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP)

The Israeli team joined other task forces from around the United States to assist the teams from Miami and Miami-Dade County, working in 12-hour shifts.

They have searched through South Florida’s intense summer heat, and in pouring rain, pausing only when lightning was spotted nearby. They also paused operations as officials made plans to implode the still-standing portion of the tower on July 4.

The Israeli team used blueprints of the building to create detailed 3D images of the disaster site to aid in the search.