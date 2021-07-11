Israeli court annuls parts of surrogacy law excluding gay couples

Israel’s Supreme Court has cleared the way for same-sex couples to have children through surrogate mothers, a move hailed by lawmakers and activists as a victory for LGBTQ rights.

The court ruled in 2020 that a surrogacy law, which had expanded access to single women but excluded gay couples, “disproportionately harmed the right to equality and the right to parenthood” and was unlawful.

It gave the government a year to draw up a new law, but parliament failed to meet the deadline.

The change in the law is to take effect in six months to allow the formation of professional guidelines, it said.

The Aguda, an Israeli LGBTQ activist group, applauded the decision as a “historic landmark in our struggle for equality.”

Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker Aryeh Deri, formerly the country’s interior minister, wrote on Twitter that the court’s decision was another serious blow to Israel’s Jewish identity and that “most of the nation desires safeguarding the tradition of Israel, preserving Jewish family values”.

The law had made provision for single women to use a surrogate mother, but not gay couples (Yui Mok/PA)

Etai and Yoav Pinkas Arad, the gay couple who appealed to the court against the surrogacy law in 2010, said the ruling “is a big step for equality not just for LGBTQ in Israel, but for equality in Israel in general”.

Under the existing regulations, Israeli same-sex couples looking to become parents cannot engage a surrogate, and are often deterred by the additional costs of finding one abroad.

The state had argued that the law was intended to protect surrogate mothers but the court ruled that it would be possible to strike a balance that would not discriminate.