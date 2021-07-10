Malta requires proof of Covid vaccination for visitors

Malta is now requiring proof of vaccination from visitors in hopes of stemming the latest rise in coronavirus infections.

Starting on Wednesday, visitors to the Mediterranean island nation must present a Covid-19 vaccination certificate recognised by Maltese health authorities, meaning certificates issued by Malta, the European Union or the United Kingdom.

The EU’s green passport certifies people who are vaccinated, have a negative PCR test result or have recovered from Covid-19, but Malta has decided to only recognise those who are fully vaccinated.

Children aged five to 12 only need to present a negative PCR test, while those under five are exempt.

Malta, which has a population of just over half a million, had 46 active cases on July 1 but the number rose to 252 on Friday.