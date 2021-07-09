South African court denies Jacob Zuma’s request to postpone jail term

World NewsPublished:

The former president has started his 15-month term.

South African court denies Jacob Zuma’s request to postpone jail term

A South African court has rejected the country’s former president Jacob Zuma’s request to postpone his current jail term.

Zuma, who started his 15-month jail sentence on Thursday, will remain behind bars after his application for his prison term be delayed was dismissed by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday.

A convoy of vehicles transporting former South African President Jacob Zuma leaves his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal Province (AP)
He is currently imprisoned in the Estcourt Correctional Centre for failing to obey a court order to testify at a judicial commission that is investigating allegations of corruption during his term as South Africa’s president from 2009 to 2018.

