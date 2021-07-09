Lawyers granted short delay to opening of R Kelly sex-trafficking trial

Lawyers for R&B singer R Kelly were granted more time to prepare his defence for his upcoming sex-trafficking trial in New York City.

US District Judge Ann Donnelly said jury selection would go forward on August 9 as originally planned but agreed to delay opening statements until August 18 rather than start the openings right after the panel is picked.

The jailed Kelly switched legal teams less than a month ago, and his new lawyers had asked a judge to postpone the New York trial for a longer period, saying they could not adequately prepare.

The lawyers said they had been unable to meet with him in person while he was quarantined for 14 days in a Brooklyn federal jail after being brought there from Chicago on June 22.

R Kelly’s trial will begin in August (Anthony Harvey/PA)

The legal team also asked Kelly to be released on bail so he could better assist in his defence – a request the judge quickly denied.

She assured them that they could now see Kelly in person at the jail seven days a week if they wanted.

“You’re going to have full access to Mr Kelly,” she said.

Kelly, 54, was making his first in-person appearance in a New York court since his transfer.

He did not speak, except to exchange greetings with the judge.

The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling R&B singer is charged with leading an enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex.

The singer is best known for I Believe I Can Fly (Yui Mok/PA)

The case is only part of the legal peril facing the singer, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, and he has also pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

He denies ever abusing anyone.

Kelly won multiple Grammys for I Believe I Can Fly, a 1996 song that became an inspirational anthem played at school graduations, weddings, advertisements and elsewhere.

Nearly a decade later, he began releasing what eventually became 22 musical chapters of Trapped in the Closet, a drama that spins a tale of sexual deceit and became a cult classic.

But Kelly has been trailed for decades by complaints and allegations about his sexual behaviour, including a 2002 child pornography case in Chicago. He was acquitted in that case in 2008.