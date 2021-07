Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

Joe Biden has told Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in Russia, the White House said.

The US president also told his Russian counterpart that the US reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure.”

The conversation came less than a month after the two leaders met in Geneva, where Mr Biden warned against continuing cyberattacks on US businesses and infrastructure emanating from Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The White House said: “President Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasised that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware.”

“President Biden reiterated that the United States will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge,” the White House added.

The latest conversation between the two world leaders followed a series of ransomware attacks on vital infrastructure and major corporations that have elevated the threat to an urgent national security problem for the Biden administration.

A May attack on a pipeline that supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast caused the company to temporarily halt operations.

Colonial Pipeline paid roughly 4.4 million dollars in ransom, and US authorities were able to claw back a large portion of that sum in a law enforcement operation last month.