One of China’s wandering elephants is returned to nature reserve

A male Asian elephant that had separated from a herd that has been wandering in south-west China for more than a year has been anaesthetised and returned to its nature reserve.

The lone elephant was captured in Yuxi city and sent back to the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, about 280 kilometres (175 miles) away, a command centre monitoring the elephants said.

It appeared to be healthy and did not have any injuries, the Yunnan provincial government said in a social media post.

The remaining 14 elephants have been moving southward recently but are still far from the reserve.

It had relied heavily on food that the command centre provided or that it found in villagers’ homes, and had stayed in a rural neighbourhood very close to a major road and railway since Monday.

The elephant’s frequent activities in populated areas prompted concerns from local authorities, who made the decision to send the elephant back to reduce public safety risk.