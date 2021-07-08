EU fines four German car manufacturers over emission control collusion

The European Union fined four major German car manufacturers one billion US dollars in fines because they colluded to limit the development and rollout of car emission control systems.

The European Commission said Daimler, BMW, VW, Audi and Porsche avoided competing on technology to restrict pollution from petrol and diesel passenger cars.

Car exhaust emissions (Lewis Whyld/PA)

EU anti-trust chief Margrethe Vestager said that even though the companies had the technology to cut cut harmful emissions beyond legal limits, they avoided to compete and denied consumers the chance to buy less polluting cars.

“Factories compete with one another also when it comes to reducing carbon emissions from the cars,” Ms Vestager said.

“Manufacturers deliberately avoided to compete on cleaning better than what was required by EU emission standards.

“And they did so despite the relevant technology being available.”

It made their practice illegal, Ms Vestager said.

A general view of the Volkswagen Factory, Wolfsburg (Mike Egerton/PA)

The scandal cost Wolfsburg, Germany-based Volkswagen 30 billion euros in fines and civil settlements and led to the recall of millions of vehicles.