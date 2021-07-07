What next for Haiti after assassination of president?

The assassination of President Jovenel Moise seemed to have thrown an already turbulent nation into chaos, with a muddled line of succession.

Here is a look at the situation:

– Who was the assassinated president?

Jovenel Moise was a 48-year-old businessman and political novice when he was sworn in as president of Haiti on February 7 2017.

The former banana producer inherited a nation in turmoil — one that had gone a year without an elected leader in place.

He leaves it in chaos as well.

“We can change Haiti if we work together,” Mr Moise said on the grounds of what used to be the national palace — one of many buildings obliterated by a January 2010 earthquake that killed thousands of Haitians.

But togetherness never arrived, and his administration was plagued by massive protests from the start.

Even his initial election in 2015 was annulled, forcing a re-do that he also won.

Critics accuse him of growing increasingly authoritarian.

He had been ruling by decree for more than a year after dissolving a majority of Parliament in January 2020 amid a delay in legislative elections.

In February, Mr Moise told the UN Security Council that powerful oligarchs had made seven attempts to overthrow him.

He also announced that month that about 20 people had been arrested in an assassination plot.

But an appeals court later rejected the claim and released the accused plotters, who included a judge and a police inspector general.

– What do we know about the assassination?

Details so far are slim.

Interim prime minister Claude Joseph said highly trained gunmen, some speaking Spanish or English, killed the president at his home.

The first lady also was shot and wounded.

Military vehicles block the entrance to the neighbourhood where the late Haitian President Jovenel Moise lived (Joseph Odelyn/AP)

A resident who lives near the president’s home compared the sound of the shooting to an earthquake.

– What is the situation in Haiti?

The country has struggled with political instability, along with dire poverty and crime, since the end of the brutal dictatorships of Francois and Jean-Claude Duvalier from 1957 to 1986.

Criminal gangs this year have driven thousands of people from their homes, protesters demanding Mr Moise’s ousting in 2019 shut down much of the economy and the country has yet to begin vaccinating its 11 million people against the new coronavirus, which is surging.

Bruno Maes, Haiti’s representative for the UN’s children agency, last month compared the gang situation to guerrilla warfare, “with thousands of children and women caught in the crossfire”.

Pierre Esperance, executive director of the Haitian National Human Rights Defence Network, said gangs control about 60% of the country’s territory.

Police and the military, too, have been troubled, often targeted by gangs.

Haiti’s assassinated President Jovenel Moise (Dieu Nallo Chery/AP)

The army was re-inaugurated only in 2017.

It had been disbanded in 1995 after the fall of a dictatorship.

Political strife has deepened since February 7, when opposition leaders claim Mr Moise’s legal term had expired, five years after he would have taken office if the initial vote had been allowed. Moïse argued it ends in February 2022 since he was not sworn in until 2017.

The government has been without a formal prime minister since April, when Joseph Jouthe resigned amid a spike in killings and kidnappings.

His replacement has not yet been approved by the parliament.

With Mr Moise ruling by decree, the government has scheduled new elections for September and a possible runoff in November.

The government also has pushed a referendum on a new constitution that critics allege might allow the president to extend his power.

But that vote has also been delayed.

– What is next?

Authorities have closed the international airport and declared a state of siege.

Under the Haitian Constitution, the National Assembly would select a new leader.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise, centre, walks with first lady Martine Moise, left, and interim prime minister Claude Joseph in an engagement in May (Joseph Odelyn/AP)