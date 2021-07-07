Bollywood Tragedy King Dilip Kumar dies aged 98

Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, hailed as the Tragedy King and one of Hindi cinema’s greatest actors, has died aged 98.

The Tragedy King title came from Kumar’s numerous serious roles and, in several, his character died as a frustrated lover and a drunkard.

He also was known as Bollywood’s only method actor for his expressive performances identifying a character’s emotions.

Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

Kumar was admitted to hospital twice last month after he complained of breathlessness, and his family tweeted “with a heavy heart and profound grief” the announcement of his passing.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to Kumar’s family and admirers in a tweet.

He added: “Dilip Kumar will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world.”

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: “An institution has gone. Whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar’.”

“It’s the end of an era,” filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said.

He was born Muhammad Yusuf Khan, a Muslim, on December 11, 1922. His Pathan family hailed from Peshawar, in what became Pakistan after partition, and he visited his ancestral home in the late 1980s.

He changed his name as he debuted in Bollywood, the Hindi-language film industry centred in Mumbai, with Jwar Bhata, or Sea Tides, in 1944.

Saira Banu, wife of Indian actor Dilip Kumar, mourns near his body at a hospital in Mumbai, India (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Indian media reports say he declined the role of Sherif Ali in David Lean’s Lawrence of Arabia in 1962, the role eventually going to Egyptian actor Omar Sharif.

In 1966, Kumar married Saira Banu, who was 22 years younger than him, and the couple acted in Gopi, Sagina Mahato and Bairaag.