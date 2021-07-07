Acting leader says Haiti ‘under control’ after president assassinated

Gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise and wounded his wife in their home, inflicting more chaos on the unstable Caribbean country that was already enduring an escalation of gang violence, anti-government protests and a recent surge in coronavirus infections.

Claude Joseph, the interim prime minister, confirmed the killing and said the police and military were in control of security in Haiti, where a history of dictatorship and political upheaval have long stymied the consolidation of democratic rule.

While the streets of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, were quiet Wednesday morning, some people ransacked businesses in one area. Authorities closed the international airport and declared a “state of siege”.

The country appeared to be heading for fresh volatility ahead of planned general elections later this year.

Joseph is likely to lead Haiti for now, though that could change in a nation where constitutional provisions have been erratically observed, said Alex Dupuy, a Haiti-born sociologist who teaches at Wesleyan University in the United States.

The best scenario would be for the acting prime minister and opposition parties to come together and hold elections, Mr Dupuy said.

Haiti’s assassinated President Jovenel Moise (Dieu Nallo Chery/AP)

“It depends how the current balance of forces in Haiti plays out,” said the academic, who described the situation as dangerous and volatile.

Haiti’s police force is already grappling with a recent spike in violence in Port-au-Prince that has displaced more than 14,700 people, he said.

Former president Michel Martelly, whom Mr Moise succeeded, said he was praying for first lady Martine Moïse, calling the assassination “a hard blow for our country and for Haitian democracy, which is struggling to find its way”.

Mr Joseph said Martine Moise, 47, was shot and in a hospital.

He condemned the president’s killing as a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act”.

“The country’s security situation is under the control of the National Police of Haiti and the Armed Forces of Haiti,” Mr Joseph said in a statement from his office.

“Democracy and the republic will win.”

In the statement, Mr Joseph said some of the attackers spoke in Spanish but offered no further explanation.

In later statements, he said that they spoke Spanish or English and were highly trained and heavily armed.

A resident who lives near the president’s home said she heard the attack.

“I thought there was an earthquake, there was so much shooting,” said the woman who spoke on condition of anonymity because she fears for her life.

“The president had problems with many people, but this is not how we expected him to die.

“This is something I wouldn’t wish on any Haitian.”

Military vehicles block the entrance to the neighbourhood where the late Haitian President Jovenel Moise lived in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (Joseph Odelyn/AP)

The White House described the attack as “horrific” and “tragic” and said it was still gathering information on what happened.

US President Joe Biden will be briefed later Wednesday by his national security team, spokesperson Jen Psaki said during an interview on MSNBC.

“The message to the people of Haiti is this is a tragic tragedy,” she during a previously scheduled interview on CNN.

“And we stand ready and stand by them to provide any assistance that’s needed.”

President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic met his top military and police commanders to discuss plans to reinforce security along the border with Haiti following the assassination.

Mr Moise was killed a day after he nominated Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon, as Haiti’s new prime minister.

Mr Joseph took over the job of interim prime minister in April following the resignation of the previous premier, Joseph Jouthe.

Haiti’s economic, political and social woes have deepened recently, with gang violence spiking heavily in Port-au-Prince, inflation spiralling and food and fuel becoming scarcer at times in a country where 60% of the population makes less than two US dollars a day.

These troubles come as Haiti still tries to recover from the devastating 2010 earthquake and Hurricane Matthew that struck in 2016.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise, centre, walks with first lady Martine Moise, left, and interim prime minister Claude Joseph, right, during a ceremony marking the 218th anniversary of the creation of the Haitian flag in Port-au-Prince, Haiti in May (Joseph Odelyn/AP)

The president faced large protests in recent months that turned violent as opposition leaders and their supporters rejected his plans to hold a constitutional referendum with proposals that would strengthen the presidency.

In recent months, opposition leaders demanded that he step down, arguing that his term legally ended in February 2021.