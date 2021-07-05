Pope Francis ‘in good condition and alert’ following operation

World NewsPublished:

Half of the pontiff’s colon was removed and he is expected to stay in hospital for seven days.

Pope Francis is “in good condition, alert and breathing on his own” a day after he underwent a three-hour operation, which involved removing half his colon, the Vatican said.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni also said on Monday that Francis is expected to stay in Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic, a Catholic hospital, for about seven days “barring complications”.

Media gather outside of the Gemelli Polyclinic, where Pope Francis is being treated (Riccardo De Luca/AP)
The procedure was necessitated by what the Holy See said was a diverticular stenosis, or narrowing the pope’s sigmoid portion of the large intestine.

An earlier written statement, which came shortly before midnight on Sunday, was notable for its scarcity of medical detail.

