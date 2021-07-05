Pope Francis ‘in good condition and alert’ following operation

Pope Francis is “in good condition, alert and breathing on his own” a day after he underwent a three-hour operation, which involved removing half his colon, the Vatican said.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni also said on Monday that Francis is expected to stay in Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic, a Catholic hospital, for about seven days “barring complications”.

Media gather outside of the Gemelli Polyclinic, where Pope Francis is being treated (Riccardo De Luca/AP)

The procedure was necessitated by what the Holy See said was a diverticular stenosis, or narrowing the pope’s sigmoid portion of the large intestine.