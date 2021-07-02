Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch listed for 27.5 million dollars

A sprawling New Mexico ranch belonging to dead financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is on the market for 27.5 million US dollars (£20 million).

The 12-square mile Zorro Ranch was put up for sale by Epstein’s estate and includes a 26,700-square foot mansion and a private airstrip with a hangar and helipad, according to the listing by Neil Lyon Group at Sotheby’s International Realty Santa Fe.

Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019, aged 66, while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking girls in New York and Florida.

Jeffrey Epstein appearing in court (Uma Sanghvi/The Palm Beach Post via AP)

Epstein purchased the property in southern Santa Fe County in 1993. Besides the mansion, the ranch includes several other residences, including an off-the-grid cabin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.