Thailand launches Phuket ‘sandbox’ plan in bid to revive tourism

Thailand has embarked on an ambitious but risky plan it hopes will breathe new life into a tourism industry devastated by the pandemic, opening the popular resort island of Phuket to fully vaccinated foreigners from lower-risk countries.

As the first flight arrived, airport fire engines blasted their water cannons to form an arch over the Etihad jet from Abu Dhabi as it taxied to its gate.

Leaving the airport, Frenchman Bruno Souillard said he had been dreaming for a year of returning to Thailand and jumped at the opportunity.

“I am very, very happy,” the 60-year-old tourist said.

One of the first tourists to arrive at Phuket International Airport (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Many have questioned if it is too early to woo back tourists, and whether they will come in significant numbers in any case due to the restrictions they will still face.

But the number of new cases on the island itself is extremely low, in the single digits daily, and more than 70% of its residents are fully vaccinated.

The government is gambling that travellers will be willing to put up with coronavirus-related regulations for the opportunity for a beach holiday after being cooped up in their home countries for months.

Before the pandemic, the tourism sector made up some 20% of Thailand’s economy, and 95% of Phuket’s income.

Tourists arriving at the airport in Phuket, Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

In a nod to the importance of the “sandbox” plan, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha flew to Phuket to be there for the launch.

Last-minute hitches in some of the programme details and cautions from authorities that if cases start to rise on the island more restrictions may be needed — or it may have to be shut down entirely — meant some cancelations before it even began.

Fewer than 250 international travellers were expected on the first day compared with the initial target of 1,500.

But as the kinks are worked out and people report their first-hand experiences, authorities are hopeful for a steady increase in the numbers.

Tourists are tested for Covid-19 (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Only visitors from countries considered no higher than “low” or “medium” risk — a list currently including most of Europe and the Middle East, the US, Canada, Britain, Australia and New Zealand — are permitted, and they must fly in directly to Phuket, though plans are in the works to allow carefully controlled transfers through Bangkok’s airport.

Following the inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi, passengers were expected to also arrive from Qatar, Israel and Singapore.

Adult foreign visitors must provide proof of two vaccinations, a negative Covid-19 test no more than 72 hours before departure, and proof of an insurance policy that covers treatment for the virus of at least 100,000 dollars, among other things.

Once on the island, they have to follow mask and distancing regulations and take three Covid-19 tests at their own expense and show negative results.