China will meet bullying with bloodshed, Xi Jinping says

China will not allow itself to be bullied and those who try face “broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people”, President Xi Jinping has said.

Speaking at a mass gathering to mark the centenary of the ruling Communist Party, Mr Xi emphasised the party’s role in bringing China to global prominence and saying it would never be divided from the people.

Wearing a grey buttoned-up suit of the type worn by Mao Zedong, Mr Xi spoke from the balcony of Tiananmen Gate as he said China had restored order in Hong Kong following anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous city in 2019.

Xi Jinping echoed Mao Zedong’s style with the grey suit worn on Thursday (Ng Han Guan/AP)

He received the biggest applause, however, when he described the party as the force that had restored China’s dignity after taking power amid civil war in 1949.

“The Chinese people are a people with a strong since of pride and self-confidence,” Mr Xi said.

“We have never bullied, oppressed or enslaved the people of another nation, not in the past, during the present or in the future.”

He did not say what those forces were, but China is enmeshed in a deepening rivalry with the United States for global power status and has clashed with India along their disputed border.